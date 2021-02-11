Graves Co. Sheriff’s Office sergeant injured after car lost control on ice, hit cruiser

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Graves County Sheriff’s Office sergeant was injured when a car lost control on an icy road and hit a cruiser.
According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, at around 11:30 p.m. on February 10, Sgt. Richard Edwards and Deputy Ben Doran were investigating a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 69 southbound near the 21 mile marker.
While they were parked on the shoulder with the cruiser’s emergency lights flashing, another vehicle on I-69 lost control on the ice and sleet-covered road.
That vehicle, a 2006 Nissan four-door driven by a 31-year-old Mayfield resident, hit the cruiser in the rear, left side.
According to the sheriff’s office, Sgt. Edwards, Deputy Doran and a civilian were inside the cruiser when it was hit.
Sgt. Edwards was later taken to an area hospital for reportedly “minor injuries.” He was treated and released.
Deputy Doran and the civilian who were also in the cruiser were not injured.
The sheriff’s office was assisted by Mayfield/Graves County EMS and the Kentucky State Police.
