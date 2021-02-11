Gov. Parson signs order temporarily relaxing trucking regulations for those hauling home heating fuel

Federal and state regulations allow commercial truck drivers can work up to 11 consecutive hours, the executive order suspends these regulations for those carrying home heating fuel. (Source: Pablo)
By Ashley Smith | February 11, 2021 at 4:33 PM CST - Updated February 11 at 4:36 PM

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson signed Executive Order 21-03 on Feb. 11, which temporarily relaxes trucking regulations for those hauling home heating fuel, like propane, natural gas, and heating oil.

“With unseasonably cold temperatures impacting much of the state and nation, the demand for heating fuel only continues to rise. This has resulted in significant delays in the distribution of residential heating fuels, especially propane. In order to meet this need and protect the well-being of Missourians, we must ensure that our truck drivers have enough time to distribute heating fuel to homes and businesses across the state.”
Federal and state regulations allow commercial truck drivers can work up to 11 consecutive hours, the executive order suspends these regulations for those carrying home heating fuel.

The order will take effect today, February 11, 2021, and remain in effect until February 21, 2021, unless otherwise extended.

