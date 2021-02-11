Gov. Parson signs order temporarily relaxing trucking regulations for those hauling home heating fuel

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson signed Executive Order 21-03 on Feb. 11, which temporarily relaxes trucking regulations for those hauling home heating fuel, like propane, natural gas, and heating oil.
Federal and state regulations allow commercial truck drivers can work up to 11 consecutive hours, the executive order suspends these regulations for those carrying home heating fuel.
The order will take effect today, February 11, 2021, and remain in effect until February 21, 2021, unless otherwise extended.
