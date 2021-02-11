Gov. Beshear issues state of emergency due to dangerous winter storm

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear issued a state of emergency on Thursday, February 11 in response to a dangerous winter storm.
“This winter storm already is causing some very dangerous conditions across much of the state, with iced-over roadways and downed power lines putting our people at risk,” the governor said. “This declaration will free up funding and boost coordination across agencies as we respond to this weather crisis and work to keep all Kentuckians safe.”
The state of emergency directs the Kentucky Division of Emergency Management and the Department of Military Affairs to execute the Kentucky Emergency Operations Plan and coordinate the response across the state agencies and private relief groups.
It also directs the Finance and Administration Cabinet to provide money for response and authorize the Division of Emergency Management to request additional resources.
As of 10 a.m. on Thursday, KYEM was aware of about 70,500 Kentucky customers with power outages.
Multiple crashes and intermittent closures on interstates, parkways and major routes across the state were also reported. That’s in addition to widespread reports of downed trees and limbs that have been reported.
Earlier on Thursday, the governor closed all state offices for the day due to icy conditions.
On Wednesday, Governor Beshear said the Kentucky Division of Emergency Management activated its State of Emergency Operation Center to monitor the storm system and coordinate with critical emergency support function partners in transportation, law enforcement, power and utilities.
The SEOC remains activated at Level 3.
