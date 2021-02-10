Freezing rain and sleet likely for our southern counties tonight. Freezing drizzle possible for our Northern counties.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. Much of the area saw sleet and freezing rain throughout the day causing slick travel conditions. Across our northern counties, this activity will begin to diminish over the next few hours. Freezing drizzle will be possible through at least midnight and a winter weather advisory is in effect from Cape Girardeau north. For areas south of Cape Girardeau, an ice storm warning has been issued for the possibility of a quarter to half inch of ice. This will cause travel impact and possible power outages tonight. The most likely location for seeing up to a half in of ice will be from Murray, KY to Union City, TN. Lows will range from the teens north to middle 20s south.