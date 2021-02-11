Franklin Co., Ill. man reported missing

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in Benton, Illinois is asking the public to be on the lookout for a Macedonia man reported missing.
Samuel A. Miller, 31, has not been seen since Tuesday evening, February 9 after leaving his home with his dog.
The sheriff’s office said Miller drives a white 2000 Ford F-350 dually pick-up truck with Illinois license plate 48223D.
Miller is described as 5-foot 10-inches tall and weighing 170 pounds with strawberry-blonde hair and blue eyes.
His dog is a female Boxer.
If anyone sees Miller on knows of his whereabouts they are asked to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 618-438-4841.
