Franklin Co., Ill. man reported missing

Samuel Miller is believed to be driving a white 2000 Ford F-350 dually truck
By Marsha Heller | February 11, 2021 at 11:43 AM CST - Updated February 11 at 11:43 AM

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in Benton, Illinois is asking the public to be on the lookout for a Macedonia man reported missing.

Samuel A. Miller, 31, has not been seen since Tuesday evening, February 9 after leaving his home with his dog.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is looking for Samuel Miller. He is believed to be in danger.
The sheriff’s office said Miller drives a white 2000 Ford F-350 dually pick-up truck with Illinois license plate 48223D.

Samuel Miller is driving a white 2000 Ford F-350 dually truck.
Miller is described as 5-foot 10-inches tall and weighing 170 pounds with strawberry-blonde hair and blue eyes.

His dog is a female Boxer.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is looking for Samuel Miller. He is believed to be in danger.
If anyone sees Miller on knows of his whereabouts they are asked to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 618-438-4841.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.