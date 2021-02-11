First case of B.1.351 COVID-19 variant reported in Ill.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported the first case of COVID-19 variant B.1.351 in the state.
This variant was first identified in South Africa.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the variant in a Rock Island resident.
Illinois is currently reporting 22 cases of the B.1.1.17 variant, first identified in the United Kingdom.
“We expected to see more cases of variants detected in Illinois, including the B.1.351 strain,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “These variants seem to spread more rapidly, which can lead to more cases of COVID-19 and even another surge. Our best path to defeating this virus as quickly as possible remains wearing our masks and getting vaccinated when it’s our turn.”
Cases of the B.1.351 were first reported in the U.S. at the end of January. So far, IDPH says studies suggest that antibodies generated through the current COVID-19 vaccines recognize these variants and may offer some protection.
More studies are underway.
Viruses constantly change and new variants are expected, IDPH said. In addition to the B.1.1.17 and B.1.351 variants, the P.1 variant has emerged in Brazil.
