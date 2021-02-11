First Alert Thursday Morning Outlook

Latest model runs show two potentially significant winter systems moving through the region next week. The first looks to be from Sunday night thru Monday night. This system seems to be trending a bit farther to the south with time, but still has the potential for some accumulating snow over much of the region….with forecast temps remaining well below freezing throughout. Another system is indicated about Wednesday/Thursday. This will have some slightly warmer air to work with, so there again be some issues with sleet or freezing rain. Stay tuned!