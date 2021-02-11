First Alert Thursday Morning Outlook

Our amazingly cold and wintry pattern is set to continue for at least another week. Heavy frz rain and sleet showers are finally pushing east of our region this morning, and other than some flurries the rest of today looks to be mainly ‘dry’ though still cloudy, cold and breezy. Dry and cold conditions will continue through Saturday, before our next weather system approaches from the southwest late in the weekend.
Latest model runs show two potentially significant winter systems moving through the region next week. The first looks to be from Sunday night thru Monday night. This system seems to be trending a bit farther to the south with time, but still has the potential for some accumulating snow over much of the region….with forecast temps remaining well below freezing throughout. Another system is indicated about Wednesday/Thursday. This will have some slightly warmer air to work with, so there again be some issues with sleet or freezing rain. Stay tuned!
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.