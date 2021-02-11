First Alert Action Day Continues Into Today

First alert action day is still through this morning. Southeastern counties will be dealing with lingering wintry precipitation this morning. Traveling will be treacherous due to icy/sleet covered roads. I would advise not driving if it is not necessary. Temperatures start off in the upper teens north to upper 20 south. Blustery winds will make it feel like the single digits and teens. However, with northerly winds gusting up to 25mph, it will feel like the teens outside all day! Cloudy skies will be the primary sky conditions with a few flurries possible.
Heading into the weekend, bitterly cold temperatures will take over. Low 20s and teens for high temperatures and lows in the single digits with a few northern counties possibly seeing the negative digits. There is a small chance of a few flurries/light snow shower Saturday. A stronger system, based on the track now, will bring snow early next week. Chances are that this will produce higher accumulation amounts so it is something to monitor closely.
-Lisa
