Feds arrest 2 Louisville men connected with Boogaloo Bois

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KFVS) - John Subleski, age 32, and Adam Turner, age 35, both of Louisville, Kentucky, were arrested by the Louisville Division of Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Feb. 11.
Subleski was charged with a violation of 18 United States Code, Section 2101, for using a facility of interstate commerce to incite a riot and committing an act of violence in furtherance of a riot.
Subleski is allegedly a member of the militia known as the United Pharaoh’s Guard (UPG) or “Boogaloo Bois.”
According to the FBI, “Boogaloo” is a term that references a violent uprising or impending civil war.
Allegedly, Subleski incited a riot in downtown Louisville, Ky., through social media and other electronic communications.
During the riot, he posted on social media that it was “Time to storm LMPD.”
Members of the Subleski’s group pointed rifles at the driver of a car, blocked intersections, and barricaded a number of roads.
Many were openly wielding firearms at the time.
According to the FBI, later in the evening, Subleski is on video firing his rifle at a car that drove through one of his group’s barricades. He then fled the scene.
Turner was charged with communicating a threat in interstate commerce in violation of 18 United States Code, Section 875(c).
According to the FBI, he allegedly identifies himself as a member of the United Pharaoh’s Guard and the Boogaloo Bois.
Turner allegedly participated in a protest caravan driving through St. Matthews, on Dec. 25.
There he confronted St. Matthews Police Officers following a traffic stop while openly carrying an AR-pistol and an additional hand gun.
According to the FBI, Turner was eventually arrested for menacing and resisting arrest.
Afterward Turner made a number of Twitter and Facebook posts threatening police officers.
Both men are scheduled for a preliminary and detention hearing before a United States Magistrate Judge on February 17.
If convicted at trial, both Subleski and Turner face a maximum of 5 years imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, and a 3-year term of supervised release.
