De Soto woman pleads guilty to taking money from JeffCo Shop With A Cop

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Angela McMunn, a Jefferson County woman, has plead guilty to two class C felony counts of Receiving Stolen Property, one class D felony count of Receiving Stolen Property, and one class D felony count of Unlawful Merchandising Practices.
McMunn was serving as the president of JeffCo Shop with a Cop, a non-profit organization founded to assist underprivileged children, when she used a total of $18,398.07 from the organization’s bank account for her personal needs.
She also collected funds for Officer Michael Flamion after he was shot and paralyzed in the line of duty, but used the $6,498 collected for herself.
McMunn was ordered by the court to repay the entire $24,886.07.
She was also sentenced to four years in prison, but her sentence was suspended. She was placed on five years of probation instead.
