City of Jackson garage routes delayed

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Some Thursday garbage routes in Jackson Mo. will be delayed until Friday, Feb. 12.
Because the Jackson Transfer Station is closed, the garbage trucks have no where to dump their solid waste.
Crews collected as much garbage as possible, once their trucks were full they could not collect any more.
Those that have not had the garbage collected, should leave their trash outside, crews will collect them Friday morning.
Friday’s route is not affected.
Garbage was not collected at the following areas:
- Cold Creek (Harmony Ln. area)
- Glendale (Clark St. area)
- Deerwood Estates (east of Greensferry Rd.)
- Nine Oaks (E. Deerwood Dr. area)
- Sunset Hills (Goodson Dr. and Francis Dr. area)
- Terrace Park (W. Deerwood Dr. area)
- E. Independence St.
- Greensferry Rd.
- N. Maryland St.
- N. Ohio St.
- N. Georgia St.
