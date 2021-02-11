Bald Knob Cross of Peace hires new executive director

“The Bald Knob Cross is an iconic Southern Illinois landmark established with great vision and sacrifice. With great excitement about the future and a deep appreciation for the past, I will work to ensure the Cross remains a treasured monument for generations to come. While the Bald Knob Cross is a religious symbol of faith, hope, charity, and peace, it is also a regional landmark that brings in more than 30,000 visitors annually resulting in expanded tourism and economic growth for our region,” stated Jeffrey Isbell, Executive Director of Bald Knob Cross.