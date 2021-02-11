Bald Knob Cross of Peace hires new executive director

ALTO PASS, Ill. (KFVS) - Bald Knob Cross of Peace has hired Jeffrey Isbell as their new executive director.
Isbell is a Southern Illinois native.
“The Bald Knob Cross is an iconic Southern Illinois landmark established with great vision and sacrifice. With great excitement about the future and a deep appreciation for the past, I will work to ensure the Cross remains a treasured monument for generations to come. While the Bald Knob Cross is a religious symbol of faith, hope, charity, and peace, it is also a regional landmark that brings in more than 30,000 visitors annually resulting in expanded tourism and economic growth for our region,” stated Jeffrey Isbell, Executive Director of Bald Knob Cross.
“Jeffrey is a great fit for Bald Knob Cross,” said Steve McKeown, the newly elected Chairperson of the Board who went on to say, “We are confident he will be successful in building on the foundation which retiring Executive Director Teresa Gilbert has laid and enable the Cross to more completely fulfill its mission to be a place where all people can unite to experience the presence of God.”
