What you need to know Feb. 10
A light wintry mix will be falling across the Heartland this morning. Slick spots are possible on roadways. (Source: Pexels)
By Marsha Heller | February 10, 2021 at 3:46 AM CST - Updated February 10 at 3:46 AM

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Wednesday, February 10.

The First Alert Action Day has been extended through Thursday due to icy weather that will likely cause significant traffic issues.

An ice storm warning was issued for parts of Missouri and Tennessee, and a winter storm watch was issued for parts of Missouri, Illinois and Kentucky until noon on Thursday.

A light wintry mix will be falling across the Heartland this morning.

Across our southern counties this will fall as freezing rain, across our central counties we will see a mix of sleet and freezing rain and across our northern counties we will see a mix of sleet and snow.

This will cause slick spots on roads, but the main timeline for ice to accumulate will be this afternoon through early Thursday morning when the heaviest precipitation will occur.

High temperatures this afternoon will only be reaching the low 20s north to low 30s south. Northerly winds will gust up to 20 mph which will make it feel like the teens all day.

Freezing rain and sleet will continue Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Once again, it appears the heaviest ice accumulations will occur in our southern counties where an ice storm has been issued.

From Cape Girardeau north we will see sleet and freezing rain mix at times with snow.

This will keep ice accumulations lower but still produce travel issues.

