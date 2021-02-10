What you need to know Feb. 10

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Wednesday, February 10.
The First Alert Action Day has been extended through Thursday due to icy weather that will likely cause significant traffic issues.
An ice storm warning was issued for parts of Missouri and Tennessee, and a winter storm watch was issued for parts of Missouri, Illinois and Kentucky until noon on Thursday.
A light wintry mix will be falling across the Heartland this morning.
Across our southern counties this will fall as freezing rain, across our central counties we will see a mix of sleet and freezing rain and across our northern counties we will see a mix of sleet and snow.
This will cause slick spots on roads, but the main timeline for ice to accumulate will be this afternoon through early Thursday morning when the heaviest precipitation will occur.
High temperatures this afternoon will only be reaching the low 20s north to low 30s south. Northerly winds will gust up to 20 mph which will make it feel like the teens all day.
Freezing rain and sleet will continue Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
Once again, it appears the heaviest ice accumulations will occur in our southern counties where an ice storm has been issued.
From Cape Girardeau north we will see sleet and freezing rain mix at times with snow.
This will keep ice accumulations lower but still produce travel issues.
- More than 90 schools have canceled classes today due to the likelihood of freezing rain, sleet and snow that will create slick driving conditions.
- The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office is urging drivers to stay off of Interstate 24 unless it is absolutely necessary to travel due to ice-covered bridges. Other roadways are also slick this morning.
- Opening arguments are slated to begin this afternoon in the second impeachment trial of former President Trump.
- Authorities in Minnesota said a 67-year-old man unhappy with the health care he’d received opened fire at a clinic Tuesday, killing one person and wounding four others.
- Federal investigators said the pilot who crashed the helicopter carrying Kobe Bryant, killing all nine aboard, made a series of poor decisions that led him to fly blindly into a wall of clouds where he became so disoriented he thought he was climbing when the craft was plunging toward a Southern California hillside.
- A former Poplar Bluff police officer was sentenced to 25 years for producing child pornography.
- Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies in Missouri will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines on February 12.
- The World Health Organization says COVID-19 probably emerged when the coronavirus crossed over from animal to humans.
- A New York family is grieving after a tragic sledding accident killed their 16-year-old daughter, but they say the teenager managed to save her 3-year-old cousin from suffering the same fate.
- The Missouri Department of Conservation is looking for information after a bald eagle was found injured.
- Cape Girardeau Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Neil Glass continues to use creative ways to inform students and parents when classes are called-off for snow days.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.