Walmart, Sam’s Club pharmacies in Mo. to begin administering COVID-19 vaccines

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies in Missouri will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines on February 12.
This is through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.
According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, 81 locations will begin receiving vaccines from a federal allocation, not out of the state’s weekly allocation.
Some southeast Missouri locations include:
- Walmart - 3439 William St. in Cape Girardeau
- Sam’s Club - 232 Shirley Dr. in Cape Girardeau
- Walmart - 2021 Independence St. in Cape Girardeau
- Walmart - 3051 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson
- Walmart - 3001 Oak Grove Rd. in Poplar Bluff
- Walmart - 333 S. Westwood Blvd. in Poplar Bluff
- Walmart - 1303 S. Main St. in Sikeston
- Walmart - 407 No. State St. in Desloge
- Walmart - 707 Walton Dr. in Farmington
- Walmart - 1025 Walton Dr. in Fredericktown
Vaccines will be available to those who meet the current phase of vaccine eligibility in Missouri, which can be found by clicking here.
Eligible customers can schedule a vaccine appointment via the Walmart and Sam’s Club websites once appointments are available.
Missouri is one of 22 states with stores getting vaccines through the program.
