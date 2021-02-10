Very dangerous travel conditions expected through the afternoon and evening

Scattered freezing rain and sleet will continue through the afternoon and evening hours. The southern half of the Heartland will likely see some light wintry precipitation through the morning hours Thursday too. Temperatures will remain below freezing for most of the Heartland through the day and drop back into the teens and 20s tonight. Many roads have become ice skating rinks this afternoon and more accumulation is expected. Even colder air expected over the weekend. Our next system with precipitation will move in Sunday night through Monday and Tuesday. Today the system is trending snowier and widespread impacts are looking more likely. Still many days away, but please watch the forecasts closely.