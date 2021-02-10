U.S. 45 Ohio River “Brookport” Bridge closed due to icing

BROOKPORT, Ill. and PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The U.S. 45 Ohio River “Brookport” Bridge connecting Paducah, Kentucky and Brookport, Illinois was closed on Wednesday morning, February 10, due to icing on the metal decking.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) said the bridge will remain closed until temperatures rise enough to melt the ice.
The Brookport Bridge is also known as the Irvin S. Cobb Bridge.
According to KYTC, the 10-span bridge carries approximately 5,000 vehicles across the Ohio River each day between Paducah and Brookport.
The 5,385 foot bridge was opened to traffic in 1929.
