Traffic stop leads to drug charges in Carlisle Co.

CARLISLE COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - At approximately 10:00 pm on February 9th, Deputy Ben Green conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of US 62 and KY 408.
The vehicle was operated by Sharon Stone, 49, of Mayfield.
A passenger in the vehicle was identified as Stephen Jackson, 61, of Wingo.
During the traffic stop Jackson admitted that he was in possession of marijuana.
While searching the passenger a Deputy observed Stone shoving something underneath the driver’s seat.
Stone was removed from the vehicle and she admitted that she was attempting to hide marijuana to avoid prosecution as she was already on probation.
A search of the vehicle yielded the marijuana and a methamphetamine pipe.
In addition, Jackson was in possession of a methamphetamine pipe in his jacket.
Stone was placed under arrest for tampering and Jackson was arrested for possession of the methamphetamine pipe.
While processing the two individuals at the Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office Jackson was found to have an additional four grams of methamphetamine hidden in his boots.
Stone was found to have a gram of methamphetamine hidden in her bra.
Both individuals were transported to the McCracken County Jail where Stone earned an additional charge of promoting contraband for another gram of methamphetamine that was hidden on her person.
Stone was charged with four traffic violations, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree 2nd Offense, Tampering with Physical Evidence, and Promoting Contraband.
Jackson was charged with Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of open Alcoholic Beverage in a motor Vehicle.
Both have been released from jail pending court appearances.
