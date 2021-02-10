Tennessee reports 100 more COVID-19 deaths, nearly 3,000 new cases

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee topped 750,000 COVID-19 cases Wednesday with the addition of 2,947 new cases.
The state also reported 100 more deaths, bringing the state’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic to 10,731 deaths and 750,409 cases.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health, 714,000 cases are now considered inactive. About 1,200 Tennesseans are hospitalized with complications.
Shelby County Health Department reported 170 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday with eleven more virus-related deaths countywide.
Shelby County has had more than 85,404 total cases and 1,398 deaths since the start of the pandemic. About 81,002 of those cases are now considered inactive.
The county has also administered more than 981,900 coronavirus tests.
Along with a presumptive positive UK variant of COVID-19 in Shelby County, there’s also a presumptive positive for the Brazilian strain in Shelby County. Both are currently under investigation and has not been officially confirmed.
At this time, 86,087 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered by the Shelby Co. Health Dept. Of those doses, 62,951 people have been given at least one dose and two doses have been given to 23,136.
Coronavirus vaccines are now available to those ages 70 and up in Shelby County. The health department made this announcement last week during a task force briefing.
Vaccinations continue for people in the 1a1 and 1a2 groups as well. Click here to read who is eligible, how to sign up and where to get your vaccine. Supplies remain limited.
Call 901-222-SHOT (7468) for more information.
According to the health department, the test positivity rate has dropped to 9.5%. The testing positivity rate is the percentage of all tests conducted that are found to be positive.
SCHD is tracking ongoing clusters in the following long-term care facilities:
Within the Shelby County Division of Corrections, 170 inmates and 161 employees have tested positive for the virus. One person has died.
At the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Corrections, 287 detainees and 344 employees have tested positive. One employee died.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.