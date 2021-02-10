Slick road conditions reported in the Heartland

(KFVS) - A light wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow has developed across the Heartland Wednesday morning.
The wintry mix has caused some roadways to become slick.
If you have to get out, make sure you check road conditions first.
The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Office dispatch reports roadways are ice covered. They said there have been approximately 15 to 20 crashes. Dispatch also reports conditions are even worse in Pemiscot County.
The Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office said they have had a number of crashes and that road conditions are deteriorating.
The Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office reports there has been one crash, but Highways 25 and 60 are starting to get slick.
The Perry County Sheriff’s Office reports there are multiple ice covered roads. Drivers are asked to slow down and use caution.
Roadways in Scott County are starting to become slick, especially in parking lots.
According to the Illinois Department of Transportation travel map, roads are mostly covered with ice or snow in Jefferson County. Roads are partly covered with ice or snow in Alexander, Franklin, Hamilton, Randolph, Massac and Union Counties.
The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office is urging drivers not to travel I-24 due to ice-covered bridges. Other roadways are also slick, including US. 45 in the Lone Oak area and near the I-24 exit 7 interchange.
KYTC also reports there are slick spots along U.S. 60 into Ballard County and on I-69 and U.S. 641 in Marshall County.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet also has crews ready to respond to any slick areas.
KYTC is reminding drivers that travel could become even more hazardous due to the likelihood of more accumulating ice in the forecast.
In addition to pretreating roads and responding to slick areas, KYTC crews also have chainsaws and other tree-clearing equipment ready to use if needed.
