Sheriff: I-24 iced-over in McCracken Co.

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Stay off of Interstate 24 unless it is absolutely necessary to travel. That’s the message early Wednesday morning from the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office reports that the bridges on I-24 are completely iced-over, as well as other roadways.
Highway crews are out in force spreading salt on scattered trouble spots.
Slick spots were also reported along U.S. 45 in the Lone Oak area and near the I-24 Exit 7 interchange, as well as along U.S. 60 into Ballard County.
Marshall County has crews in salt trucks on the road responding to slick spots along Interstate 69 and U.S. 641.
In the westbound lanes of I-24, between the 13 and 10 mile marker, three SEMI-trucks have also jackknifed.
If travel is necessary, the sheriff’s office urges drivers to travel a low speeds and to use extra caution on bridges.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet also has crews ready to respond to any slick areas.
KYTC is reminding drivers that travel could become even more hazardous due to the likelihood of more accumulating ice in the forecast.
In addition to pretreating roads and responding to slick areas, KYTC crews also have chainsaws and other tree-clearing equipment ready to use if needed.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.