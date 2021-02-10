2,825 new COVID-19 cases, 53 more deaths reported in Ill.

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 2,825 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 53 additional deaths on Wednesday, February 10.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,152,995 cases, including 19,739 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.
To date, 16,822,385 COVID-19 test have been conducted.
As of Tuesday, 2,082 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.
Of those, 464 patients were in the ICU and 232 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
A total of 1,480,079 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Tuesday night, including 223,790 for long-term care facilities.
On Wednesday, Gov. Pritzker announced Ill. will move to Phase 1B vaccine eligibility on Feb. 25.
