Neighborhood Alliance Meeting scheduled for Feb. 27

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Neighborhood Action Group has announced the date for the 2021 Neighborhood Alliance Meeting.
The virtual meeting will take place Saturday, February 27, at 10 a.m. on a Zoom call facilitated by the Carbondale Public Library.
After reports from various community organizations, several leaders will talk about the response to COVID-19.
City Manager Gary Williams will discuss the City’s budget, and Bart Hagston from the Jackson County Health Department has been invited to join.
The second half of the meeting will include presentations by candidates for City Council.
Candidates will be asked to address neighborhood issues such as pandemic response and transportation to get vaccinated, cooperation and coordination of park management between the City and the Park District, and matters regarding the police department - including community policing and a possible community resources office.
The meeting is open to all who call Carbondale home.
You can register here.
The Neighborhood Alliance Meeting is a project of the Neighborhood Action Group, a public group that meets monthly to explore ways to improve our neighborhoods and community.
All meetings are open to the public.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.