16 more COVID-19 cases in Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department reported 16 more COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, February 10.
The individuals are as follows:
- Female – three under ten, three in their thirties, one in her fifties and two in their sixties
- Male – two under ten, one preteen, two in their twenties, one in his forties and one in his seventies
There are 124 active cases in the county.
To date, there have been 4,562 cases in the county, including 68 related deaths.
Seven individuals were released from isolation, in accordance with CDC guidelines, bringing the total released to 4,370 individuals.
