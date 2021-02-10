Mo. Dept. of Conservation looking for info. after bald eagle shot in Washington Co.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation is looking for information after an eagle was found injured.
According to the department, on February 5, Washington County Conservation Agent Jaymes Hall was contacted by the U.S. Forest Service Office in Potosi about an injured bald eagle at the intersection of Highway C and Z in southern Washington County.
Agent Hall captured the eagle and took it to the World Bird Sanctuary.
During an examination, they found two gunshot wounds through a joint that connects the wing to the torso.
They said the eagle’s right wing was dislocated and fractured.
The department believes the eagle was most likely shot on Feb. 3 or 4.
Anyone with information is asked to call Operation Game Thief at 1-800-392-1111.
