Lawn care workers help clear icy parking lots

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Dangerous conditions outside have plow and tow drivers busy, but another crop of workers-best known for their efforts in spring and summer-are also pitching in.
“We do snow and ice management; we’ve done it for about 15 years,” Matt Strickland said, the owner of Strickland Lawn Service.
He said this ice storm is keeping his crew busy. “It’s been a while since we’ve used our equipment, so before this storm we were A- trying to find everything and B-make sure everything works.”
Now that everything is up and running, Strickland and his crew are salting many parking lots around Cape Girardeau.
The lots behind the Marquette Tower and Courtyard by Marriott are on Wednesday’s agenda.
“We’ve been out spreading salt and hopefully trying to keep everybody safe,” he said.
His crew serves mostly commercial businesses around Cape Girardeau, Scott City and Jackson.
“It’s just kind of something to supplement our income when the grass isn’t growing,” Strickland said.
Brandon Hahs, the sales director at the Courtyard by Marriott, said it’s important to him and his hotel guests to salt the parking lot in conditions like this.
“We want to make sure the guests are safe; we’ve got guests walking through the parking lot and driving through the parking lot at all hours so it’s important for us that we keep them safe,” Hahs said.
Donna Wheeler often parks in the lot behind the Marquette tower. She said seeing the salt gives her a sense of security.
“You know I can remember times when they wouldn’t salt this parking lot and cars would actually slide sideways as they were trying to get into the lot so this is a much safer environment,” Wheeler said.
Strickland said he plans to continue salting through the night.
