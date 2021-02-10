Ky. State Police trooper injured in Calloway Co. crash

CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Kentucky State Police trooper was injured in a crash on Wednesday morning, February 10.
According to Kentucky State Police, around 7:05 a.m., Trooper Sarah Burgess was on the scene of a single-vehicle crash on KY 80 E near Cook Store Trail.
She had positioned her vehicle in the westbound left lane with emergency lights on in order to give protection for the victim’s vehicle.
KSP said Trooper Burgess also had the passenger from that vehicle, a 33-year-old Springville, Tenn. man, in her cruiser and detained because of an outstanding felony warrant.
While talking to the man, troopers say a 2000 Toyota 4Runner, driven by a 19-year-old man from Paris, Tenn., crossed a bridge while going west on KY 80 and lost control.
The 4Runner hit the cruiser in the rear passenger side and trunk area.
Trooper Burgess’ vehicle came to a rest partially in the median, while the 4Runner came to a rest in the westbound lanes facing north.
As a result of the crash, Trooper Burgess was taken to an area hospital via police vehicle with “minor injuries.”
The 19-year-old driver of the 4Runner and his 18-year-old passenger reportedly refused medical treatment at the scene.
The man Trooper Burgess had detained in her cruiser also reportedly refused medical treatment and was taken to the Calloway County Jail for outstanding warrants.
The crash is being investigated.
KSP was assisted at the scene by the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, Calloway County Fire and Rescue and Murray-Calloway County EMS.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.