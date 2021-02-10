KSP arrest Murray woman on sexual related charges

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Troopers arrested a former social worker after allegations of inappropriate communication and sexual contact with a juvenile.
On February 4, 2021, Kentucky State Police, Post 1 received a report of inappropriate communication between former social worker Brittany White, 27, of Murray, Kentucky, and a juvenile.
Through investigation, more allegations were made concerning inappropriate sexual contact between White and the juvenile.
On February 9, 2021, an arrest warrant was issued for White’s arrest.
Troopers located and arrested White in Paducah, Kentucky.
She was lodged in the Graves County Jail.
She is charged with Unlawful Transaction with a Minor 1st Degree - Illegal Sex Act under 16 years old, two counts of Rape 3rd Degree, three counts of Unlawful Transaction with a Minor 3rd Degree, Prohibited Use of Electronic Communication System to Procure a Minor, Intimidating a Participant in Legal Process, and three counts of Distribution of Obscene Matter to Minors.
The investigation is ongoing.
