Warrant amnesty initiative open for current Jackson Co., Ill. traffic warrants

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - If in the past you have had some driving issues or a traffic warrant in Jackson County, this initiative is for you.
Jackson County States Attorney Joe Cervantez said traffic offenses should just be speed bumps and not obstacles to your future.
This new program is aimed at allowing citizens to get rid of their traffic warrants throughout Jackson County.
“Giving the community an opportunity to get right again, if they’ve had some traffic issues or if they’ve been stuck in this cycle of suspended drivers’ licenses and traffic fines and so on and so forth,” said Cervantez.
Cervantez said he knows that living in a rural area brings transportation issues. “Individuals need their vehicles to get to work, they need their vehicles to drop their kids off at daycare and school. And people shouldn’t be be driving on suspended or revoked license just because they don’t have a way to fix those.”
The initiative is on two days, February 11, and March 11, both beginning at 9 a.m.
Cervantez said that to participate, “go to the circuit clerk website here in Jackson County and click on video court, and then traffic court, you’ll be let into the zoom traffic court”
Then Cervantez said “you’ll let them know your name, your information and they’ll let you know if you have a warrant out for your arrest.”
“For more serious offenses. There’s some offense like driving under the influence. Those individuals’ offenses well look at those on a case-by-case basis, but they’ll be set for a hearing where you can get your warrant quashed,” said Cervantez.
Cervantez said community leaders are on board “Judge Christy Solverson supported this immediately, sheriff burns and the Carbondale police interim police chief Stan Reno.”
He said he has one goal in mind. “It’s our goal to get as many people theory that as possible so if your one of those people then log on at 9 am and we’ll try and get them taken care of.”
States Attorney Cervantez stated they are not dismissing cases, we’re helping people move on and get these cases completed and get a resolution.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.