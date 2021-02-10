Icy driving conditions in southern Ill.

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - Sleet started falling just before noon on Wednesday, February 10 in southern Illinois.
Watch video below of Highway 13 and Route 148 near the Veterans Airport in Marion, Ill.
We talked to an area towing company and they said they’ve responded to calls in Williamson, Saline and Jackson Counties on Wednesday morning. They cleared some crashes including some vehicles that had slid off the highway.
Conditions are not expected to improve during the afternoon.
We have declared a First Alert Action Day through tomorrow due to the icy conditions.
You can click here to check the Illinois Department of Transportation travel map.
More sleet will fall throughout the day and temperatures will remain below freezing, making driving conditions dangerous.
