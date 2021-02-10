Heartland businesses, organizations closed due to weather 2/10

(KFVS) - Due to icy weather, some businesses and organizations in the Heartland closed early or closed for the day on Wednesday, February 10.
The Poplar Bluff Municipal Library is closed Feb. 10
The Bollinger County Circuit Court is closing at noon on Feb. 10
The Perry County Circuit Court closed at 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 10 for the rest of the day
The Cape Girardeau County Circuit Court closed at 11 a.m. on Feb. 10 for the rest of the day
The Union County Court House will be closing at 12:00 p.m. on Feb. 10
