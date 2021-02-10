Heartland businesses, organizations closed due to weather 2/10

Sleet covered northbound I-55 at the 99 exit. (Source: Jared Aldridge/cNews)
By Amber Ruch | February 10, 2021 at 11:02 AM CST - Updated February 10 at 11:36 AM

(KFVS) - Due to icy weather, some businesses and organizations in the Heartland closed early or closed for the day on Wednesday, February 10.

Missouri

The Poplar Bluff Municipal Library is closed Feb. 10

The Bollinger County Circuit Court is closing at noon on Feb. 10

The Perry County Circuit Court closed at 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 10 for the rest of the day

The Cape Girardeau County Circuit Court closed at 11 a.m. on Feb. 10 for the rest of the day

Illinois

The Union County Court House will be closing at 12:00 p.m. on Feb. 10

