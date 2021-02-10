Gov. Parson to hold Mo. update briefing on Thurs.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson will hold a briefing on Thursday, February 11.
He will give an update on current events in Missouri.
The briefing will be at 11 a.m. in the Governor’s Office at the State Capitol.
Missouri cases of COVID-19
As of Wednesday, February 10, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 6,223 new PCR cases in the last seven days, with an average of 889 per day.
The department also reported 24 additional deaths in the last seven days.
Currently, 1,502 COVID-19 patients were reportedly in the hospital in Missouri. Of those, 323 were in the ICU and 199 were on ventilators.
The positivity rate in Missouri over the last seven days, using the CDC method, was 7.7 percent.
