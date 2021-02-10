First Alert Action Day Today Through Thursday: The entire Heartland is either under a winter weather advisory or ice storm warning through Thursday evening due to a mixed bag of wintry precipitation that can cause hazardous road conditions, possible power outages, and tree damage for our southern counties that will see the most ice. Central and northern counties will see snow mixing with sleet that can also cause slick areas on roads. A light wintry mix falling across the Heartland this morning. This will cause a few slick spots on roads, but the main timeline for ice to accumulate will be this afternoon through early Thursday morning. Traveling in the southern half of the Heartland will be tricky and not advised during this time.