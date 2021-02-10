Experts say keep pets inside during cold temperatures

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Today’s wintry mix, left roads icy and dangerous for both people and pets.
“The biggest thing probably is not only just the cold... but frostbite,” said Brian Heuring.
Brian Heuring is a veterinarian and owner of Cape Small Animal Clinic.
He said some pet-owners may assume their pets will be ok out in the cold because of their fur, but that is not the case.
“Especially our small ones. The kitten, the puppies, a lot of times they just don’t have enough to keep them warm,” said Heuring.
During winter months cats will often climb into vehicles to stay warm.
So, it’s best to keep track where yours is before leaving your home.
“It seems like every year we get stories where people leave home, they get to work and they find that their cat unfortunately rode with them,” said Heuring.
Every year at this time, the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri sees an increase of pets left out in the cold.
“We actually just got in a litter of puppies today that have been abandoned and left outside,” said Tracy Poston.
Tracy Poston is the Executive Director of the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri.
She said it’s important to bring your pet and all of its food and water inside as well.
“Water can get frozen and then they don’t have access to water,” said Poston.
If you don’t want them inside your home try putting them in a separate room.
“Even if you just put them in your basement over night or in the garage, make sure they can get out of the elements,” said Poston.
“So, anything we can do to get them out of wind the wet snow the rain the better” said Heuring.
If you notice your dog is shivering, has discolored paws, tired and lethargic, Heuring and Poston say it’s best to seek medical attention immediately.
