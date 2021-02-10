Driver loses control on icy road, truck overturns in Saline County, Ill.

A truck ran off the right side of the road on Ill. Route 34 in Saline County and overturned. (Source: KFVS)
By Amber Ruch | February 10, 2021 at 4:45 PM CST - Updated February 10 at 4:45 PM

SALINE COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A driver lost control on an icy Illinois Route 34 on Wednesday afternoon, February 10.

According to Illinois State Police, a 46-year-old woman from Rosliclare, Ill. was driving a 2007 Chevrolet truck southbound on Rte. 34 just south of Deneal Road when she lost control on the icy road.

The truck ran off the right side of the road and overturned.

Troopers say the woman was taken to an area hospital with “non-life-threatening injuries.”

