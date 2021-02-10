Dorena-Hickman Ferry closed due to icy weather conditions

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Dorena-Hickman Ferry halted service about 1 p.m., on Wednesday due to icy weather conditions.
The Dorena-Hickman Ferry will remain closed the remainder of the day, and all day on Thursday.
Captain Jeremy Newsom says if the weather allows the ferry will attempt to resume service on Friday.
Motorists may check on the ferry’s operating status by calling (731) 693-0210 or by going to https://www.facebook.com/DorenaHickmanFerry/.
The Dorena-Hickman Ferry connects KY 1354 at Hickman, Kentucky, with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Missouri.
The Dorena-Hickman Ferry Operates from the Hickman Landing with regular river crossings during daylight hours.
Missouri and Kentucky have the geographic distinction of being the only border states that are not directly connected by a road or bridge.
The only direct route between the two states is the Dorena-Hickman Ferry.
The Dorena-Hickman Ferry operates at Mississippi River navigation mile point 922.0.
