City of Paducah mourns the passing of former Mayor Albert Jones

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The City of Paducah is mourning the loss of a former mayor.
Albert Jones died on Wednesday, February 10.
Jones, a Korean War veteran, served as Paducah’s mayor from 1996 until 2000.
In addition to his term as Paducah’s mayor, Jones served as a special agent for the FBI, as Commonwealth attorney for McCracken County, as U.S. attorney for the Western District of Kentucky, and as a member of the Kentucky General Assembly.
In 2012, the City was honored to dedicate a park in his name, Albert Jones Park.
Current Mayor George Bray said Jones will be greatly missed.
