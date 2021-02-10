City of Paducah mourns the passing of former Mayor Albert Jones

Albert Jones died on Wednesday, February 10. (Source: City of Paducah)
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The City of Paducah is mourning the loss of a former mayor.

Albert Jones died on Wednesday, February 10.

Jones, a Korean War veteran, served as Paducah’s mayor from 1996 until 2000.

In addition to his term as Paducah’s mayor, Jones served as a special agent for the FBI, as Commonwealth attorney for McCracken County, as U.S. attorney for the Western District of Kentucky, and as a member of the Kentucky General Assembly.

In 2012, the City was honored to dedicate a park in his name, Albert Jones Park.

Current Mayor George Bray said Jones will be greatly missed.

