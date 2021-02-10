Carbondale Warming Center opens overflow section

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Carbondale Warming Center opened its overflow section in response to dangerously low temperatures.
On Wednesday, February 10, Executive Director Carmalita Cahill said guests will be provided food and a warm place to sleep.
Volunteers are needed to help with the additional guests. You can click here to fill out an application to volunteer.
Cahill said the warming center is also accepting donations of sleeping bags, paper products and pre-cooked meals.
Donations can be dropped off at 608 East College Street in Carbondale.
