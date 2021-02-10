Carbondale man pleads guilty to burglary

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Javareus M. Briggs, 20, of Carbondale, Ill., plead guilty to one count of Burglary, a Class 2 Felony
He was placed on probation for another burglary just days before this crime was committed, on September 7, 2020.
Briggs was caught in the middle burglarizing a business on East Main Street in Carbondale, Illinois.
Due to his prior criminal record, Briggs was eligible for an extended sentence of between three or 14 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
He was sentenced to serve six years in corrections, followed by two years of Mandatory Supervised Release.
The investigation of Briggs’ case was conducted by the Carbondale Police Department. Assistant State’s Attorney Jayson Clark was responsible for the successful prosecution of Briggs.
