Winter Weather Advisory/Winter Storm Watch

Snow, freezing rain, and rain will continue into the early morning hours primarily east of the Mississippi River. Temperatures are in the 20s in our northern counties and above freezing in the 30s in our southern counties. Precipitation should near an end during the mid-morning. A winter weather advisory still holds through 6AM across southern Illinois and northern portions of southeast Missouri. Plan for slick travel conditions in areas that are seeing freezing rain and snow. Today will be cloudy and cold. We will get a break from precipitation for a short time frame. Temperatures will range once again from the upper 28s/low 30s north to upper 30s/low 40s south.