Winter Weather Advisory/Winter Storm Watch

Snow, freezing rain, and rain will continue into the early morning hours primarily east of the Mississippi River. Temperatures are in the 20s in our northern counties and above freezing in the 30s in our southern counties. Precipitation should near an end during the mid-morning. A winter weather advisory still holds through 6AM across southern Illinois and northern portions of southeast Missouri. Plan for slick travel conditions in areas that are seeing freezing rain and snow. Today will be cloudy and cold. We will get a break from precipitation for a short time frame. Temperatures will range once again from the upper 28s/low 30s north to upper 30s/low 40s south.
Winter Storm Watch/First Alert Action Day: This will be in effect for tonight through Thursday morning. Northern portions of the Heartland will see a mix of snow and sleet. Central portions of the Heartland will see sleet and freezing rain. Southern portions of the Heartland will see freezing rain and rain. Wintry precipitation will be light but linger over a prolonged period of time causing dangerous travel conditions and possible isolated power outages. Ice accumulations look to range up to ¼” in areas. Temperatures will be cold enough to support ice covered grounds even days following this event.
The end of this week is looking to be frigid with high temperatures in the 20s! Low temperatures are trending in the single digits. Wind chill vales are looking to be in the negative digits Sunday.
-Lisa
