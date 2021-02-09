What you need to know Feb. 9

We have issued a First Alert Action Day for today through Wednesday due to a wintry mix that will likely cause significant traffic issues. (Source: FOX19 NOW)
February 9, 2021

We have issued a First Alert Action Day for today through Wednesday due to a wintry mix that will likely cause significant traffic issues.

Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says a disturbance will bring scattered precipitation to the Heartland starting tomorrow night and lasting through early Thursday.

Currently, it appears much of the Heartland will be impacted by winter weather.

The northern counties will see a mixture of sleet and snow. The central counties will see a mixture of sleet, snow and freezing rain. Our southern counties will receive mainly freezing rain with a little sleet.

This has the potential to produce a quarter-to a half-inch of ice.

This would likely cause significant travel issues, as well as scattered power outages.

winter storm watch was issued for parts of Missouri, Illinois and Kentucky until noon on Thursday.

When this system moves out, colder weather will move in.

Models are hinting at another wintry system Saturday, followed by the coldest air in five years.

