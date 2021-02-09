What you need to know Feb. 9

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Tuesday, February 9.
We have issued a First Alert Action Day for today through Wednesday due to a wintry mix that will likely cause significant traffic issues.
Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says a disturbance will bring scattered precipitation to the Heartland starting tomorrow night and lasting through early Thursday.
Currently, it appears much of the Heartland will be impacted by winter weather.
The northern counties will see a mixture of sleet and snow. The central counties will see a mixture of sleet, snow and freezing rain. Our southern counties will receive mainly freezing rain with a little sleet.
This has the potential to produce a quarter-to a half-inch of ice.
This would likely cause significant travel issues, as well as scattered power outages.
A winter storm watch was issued for parts of Missouri, Illinois and Kentucky until noon on Thursday.
When this system moves out, colder weather will move in.
Models are hinting at another wintry system Saturday, followed by the coldest air in five years.
- The second impeachment trial of former president Donald Trump will begin today.
- Mary Wilson, the longest-reigning original Supreme, has died at 76 years old.
- The drive to vaccinate Americans against the coronavirus is gaining speed and newly recorded cases have fallen to their lowest level in three months.
- Republican Rep. Ron Wright of Texas, who had lung cancer and was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 last month, has died.
- The number of drug overdose deaths has risen to record levels during the pandemic.
- A silent protest was held on Monday on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University to bring awareness to the university’s policy on sexual assault reports.
- The Dexter community is stepping up efforts to support and save a Heartland movie theater.
- Evidence is mounting that having COVID-19 may not protect against getting infected again with some of the new variants. People also can get second infections with earlier versions of the coronavirus if they mounted a weak defense the first time.
- House Democrats are introducing a $3,000-per child benefit for families as a part of the proposed stimulus package.
- A Florida man who ran onto the field during the Super Bowl has been charged with trespassing.
- A 75-year-old homeless woman from New Jersey had to be rescued by firefighters after heavy snowfall, pushed around by snowplows, trapped her inside her van for five days.
- After running out of hairspray, a woman used Gorilla Glue Spray Adhesive and shared her predicament on social media.
