Warming Center Open During Cold Temperatures

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -
Cold temperatures are moving in for the rest of the week across the heartland making for chilly days and freezing nights. One heartland nonprofit in Sikeston has opened its doors to help those in need.
“The Warming Center is a place where people can come and they can come in and have a warm meal and a hot shower”
Mariann Moyers is the director of Spread hope now, who tells me the center has opened to provide basic amenities.
“They can get some clothing and have their clothes washed. They can get warm gloves and scarves and hats.
Along with a hot meal before they leave.
“We feed them dinner and we also provide them a warm place to sleep. And then the next morning we provide a hot breakfast and pack a lunch for them, so they have a safe place to stay.”
For as long as it’s needed.
“They can stay indefinitely until they get on their feet. That’s really our goal, long term stability.
With local resources to give them the help they need.
“We try to direct people to different agencies that will help them to get housing or to help them get, sometimes their ID is missing and things like that. So, we want to make sure we’re not just providing just something temporarily although that’s sometimes what people want.”
Either way, Spread Hope Now open and available to lend a helping hand.
“I that the displaces are the most valuable people in our community. We’re of course a faith-based organization so we believe that’s what the church should do. We are nondenominational but we want to extend grace to people. We believe everybody deserves a second chance.”
The Warming Center is open from 6 pm to 8 am when temperatures fall below 32 degrees.
