Travel plans fluctuate after international flight testing order

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - As of January 26, the CDC put in place an order requiring all air passengers arriving to the U.S. from a foreign country to get tested for COVID-19 no more than three days before their flight departs.
A negative test is required to re-enter the U.S.
Since that order has come out, there has been a little downfall in planned international trips.
1st Class Travel’s Susan Berghoff is a travel consultant. She said they aren’t as busy as they normally are right now; however, the upcoming months are seeing busier United States trips planned.
“We’ve had a lot of requests for Yellowstone, the national parks, the Grand Canyon,” Bergoff said. “Everyone seems to think that it’s a good place to go this year. Key West is another popular one people want.”
She also said it’s a good idea to invest in trip insurance as some of their policies have changed, which include cancelling due to COVID-19.
“You never know when you’re going to need it,” Bergoff said. “There’s several different kinds these days. They all changed a little bit because in the past the pandemic was not covered under some of the insurance. But you never know when you’re going to get it [COVID-19], if you’re going to get it.”
For more information on the CDC requirements, you can find that here.
