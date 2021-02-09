Superintendent taps inner rock star for “Snow Day”

Superintendent Glass, with the help of his band, recorded a parody of Whitesnake’s 1982 hit “Here I Go Again” with their version “Here It Snowed Again.” (Source: Cape Girardeau Public Schools)
By Marsha Heller | February 9, 2021 at 8:06 AM CST - Updated February 9 at 8:06 AM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Neil Glass continues to use creative ways to inform students and parents when classes are called-off for snow days.

The latest production doesn’t fall short.

Superintendent Glass, with the help of his band, recorded a parody of Whitesnake’s 1982 hit “Here I Go Again” with their version “Here It Snowed Again.”

The video captures the iconic highlights of rock-n-roll in the 80s, which include big hair, laser lights and screaming fans.

Tuesday’s snow day announcement comes after a wintry mix of freezing rain and snow pushed through the Heartland overnight.

