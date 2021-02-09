Students protest Southeast Mo. State policy on sexual assault reports

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A silent protest was held on Monday, February 8 on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University.
Students wanted to bring awareness to the university’s policy on sexual assault reports.
Students said they are outraged and feel they are not being heard.
In December 2020 we told you about a petition asking for the university to be held accountable. That online petition has nearly 7,000 signatures.
People on hand said they feel this silent protest will help get their voices heard.
“Once the school sees that we have so many students that are behind us on wanting to support the victims and wanting to make a stand and have changes happen on campus, that this will be a first step to many things that can happen to get a change,” Carly Williams said.
Southeast Missouri State University President Carlos Vargas responded to the petition in December where he encouraged everyone to report incidents of sexual misconduct to a university official.
He said they have taken steps to educate students and parents through orientation programs, classroom and student organization presentations; as well as sexual misconduct prevention campaigns.
Vargas also said sexual assault and related crimes and offenses are not and will not be covered up and tolerated at Southeast Missouri State University.
In a letter sent to students, faculty and staff on Wednesday, December 16, Vargas said he had been meeting with people about the petition and the topic of sexual violence on campus.
