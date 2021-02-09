SIU’s 2021 Maple Syrup Festival canceled due to pandemic

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Maple Syrup Festival held each February has been canceled for 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The popular Southern Illinois University Carbondale event is held at the Touch of Nature Environmental Center.
In recent years, it was expanded to include a vendor fair, demonstrations, music and other activities including tapping trees for maple sap and showing how it’s boiled to produce homemade maple syrup.
According to JD Tanner, director of Touch of Nature, last year’s attendance hit a record 1,300.
Organizers determined there was no way to continue the tradition in 2021 while also adhering to the Restore Illinois guidelines and state and university safety protocols.
However, they say plans are in the works to make the 2022 festival bigger and better than ever.
In the meantime, Touch of Nature continues to operate, offering a variety of programs and services, including conferences, team-building experiences, workshops, retreats and other events for groups of 50 people or fewer, with social distancing in place.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.