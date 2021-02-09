SIU begins design process for $84M Communications Building

“This is an important project for the SIU Carbondale campus because the Communications Building, which was constructed in 1964, has had no major renovations or additions since. Advances in technology have had a profound impact on the programs which are housed there, including cinema and photography, journalism, and radio, television, and digital media. This reconstruction will allow for future changes in technology through innovative design and the creation of flexible work areas. On behalf of the SIUC, we want to thank Governor Pritzker and his staff and our dedicated legislative delegation for helping make this opportunity possible,” said Dan Mahony, Southern Illinois University System President.