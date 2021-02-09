SEMI hauling energy drink mix crashes, blocks road in McCracken Co.

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A SEMI tractor-trailer hauling powered energy mix crashed in McCracken County, Kentucky late Monday night, February 8.
The crash happened just before midnight on KY 998/Olivet Church Road at the curve just north of the U.S. 62 intersection.
This is about .2 of a mile from Blandville Road.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the SEMI overturned and blocked the roadway.
It is not clear if there were any injuries.
KY 998/Olivet Church Rd. between Blandville Rd. and Circle Lake Drive is expected to be closed until at least 4 a.m.
Crews will be offloading the contents of the truck and clearing the crash site.
The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office is urging drivers to avoid the area during the closure.
