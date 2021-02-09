Possible power outages due to cold weather

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - In the next couple of days, you can expect a wintry mix and this may also bring scattered power outages.
Although you cannot prevent this, a local electric company shares how you can prepare for it.
“We can’t predict who will be out of power,” said Angela Byford.
Angela Byford is the HR and Administrative Manager for SEMO Co-op.
She said it is not certain if you will lose power because of the cold weather.
“It depends if there is ice on the lines. If trees come down with that ice, sometimes it takes a while to get that stuff cleaned up,” said Byford.
She said there is no set time for how long it will take to get power restored.
“We do like to get out there and access the damage as soon as we can,” said Byford
You cannot predict a power outage but you can plan ahead with a few simple things, like a flashlight, extra water, charges phone and extra cash.
“Just make sure you have plenty of everything,” said Byford.
Locals told Channel 12 you never know what to expect with cold weather.
“I work three jobs so it would definitely be an inconvenience going back forth from my job,” said Theresa Vangilder.
“I always try to stay prepared for anything. We live in Missouri,” said Shawn Steely.
Byford said if you find yourself in this situation, keep sight of neighbors who are more vulnerable because power outages in these kinds of temperatures could be dangerous.
“Make sure they know if they have elderly people around them that may need some assistance because they don’t have the devices or access to technologies,” said Byford.
SEMO Co-op recommends the prepare a kit in case of a power outage.
In this kit include a first aid kit, flashlight, batteries, food, water, and other supplies to last for at least 72 hours.
Byford says they are fully prepared in case there are any power outages within the coming days.
