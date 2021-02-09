People stock up on winter supplies

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - People stocked up on ice melt and winter supplies on Tuesday, February 9.
Items such as ice melt and deicer flew off the shelves at stores.
We talked with Ken’s Ace Hardware’s Manager Matt Fluegge who said they have every other customer looking for ice melt, and have already ran out of stock on it.
“A lot of people are coming in for ice melt,” Fluegge said. “We are constantly in communication with our corporation, Ace Hardware. They are actually making a special delivery tomorrow for us first thing in the morning with more ice melt on it. Normally that would never happen but they’re working with us to try to get more here in store that way we can provide for the community.”
They are also selling many ice picks, gloves, sand and other winter supplies as well as round two of freezing rain heads our way overnight and into Wednesday.
