2,082 new cases of COVID-19, 20 additional deaths reported in Ill.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,082 new cases of COVID-19, including 20 additional deaths, on Tuesday, February 9.
IDPH is reporting a total of 1,150,170 cases, including 19,686 deaths.
As of Monday night, 2,117 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 497 patients were in the ICU and 240 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from February 2-8 is 4 percent.
As of Tuesday, a total of 1,638,125 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois.
In addition, about 496,100 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities.
This brings the total Illinois doses to 2,134,225.
A total of 1,417,156 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of midnight, including 216,522 for long-term care facilities.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.